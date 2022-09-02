Puppies Jack and Jill could not go uphill or look for fresh water, but thanks to dogged determination by BARC’s president, they’re now safe. The two hound mix puppies, just seven weeks old when found, were among 14 dogs locked in crates on the porch or inside an abandoned house on Pillar Street.
While investigating a report of neglected animals, police found drugs and paraphernalia in a pickup truck two men were living inside parked in front of the property. Both men, Dennis L. Cox, Jr., 49, and Dakota L. Cox, 22, were arrested on charges of possession of controlled substances and seized the 14 animals on Aug. 17.
When Palestine’s Animal Control officers brought the neglected animals to BARC the Anderson County Humane Society, Director Harry Newman examined the 14 rescued animals and found most were infected with red mange. Three canines were euthanized due to life-threatening illnesses.
The remaining 11 dogs could recover but required isolation. Jim Turnage, president of BARC’s board of trustees, said rescuing the dogs is important to the shelter’s goal of becoming a no-kill shelter in 2023.
“The dogs were placed in clean kennels, given food and water, and made as comfortable as possible,” Turnage said. “I received a call from the sergeant in charge of animal control and asked to do everything possible to save these dogs, so we decided to reach out to the community for help.”
First he asked the board of trustees to allow him to reopen a formerly-used facility where the canines could be isolated. While starting their vaccinations and bathing the dogs, Turnage began searching for temporary foster homes.
Heather Nethering of Grapeland, who recently moved her organization, Guardians Light Dog Rescue, from California answered the call and began asking friends for donations and new kennels. Over the course of two weeks Nethery has taken in seven of the remaining 11 dogs.
Nethery said the seven dogs she is caring for at first looked undernourished and infested with fleas but all are now gaining weight and their skin problems are clearing up. She said the dogs’ personalities are pleasant, which makes them suitable for adoption.
“These dogs have never been cared for but the crazy thing about it is, they are so sweet,” Nethering said. “I think they all have really great potential to find their forever home.”
Meagan Marshall of LaTexo in Houston County contacted Turnage and volunteered to foster two of the dogs with mange.
Puppies Jack and Jill remained with Turnage and his wife Dee Dee, but still needed care to cure them of worms that infected their digestive tracts and caused their tummies to appear swollen.
“They’re well-behaved for young puppies,” Dee Dee said. “They‘ll be ready for adoption in three weeks after their next vaccinations, and they will be spayed and neutered.”
The Turnages are also caring for three puppies rescued in July by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. An officer found the furry Pyrenees mix puppies with black and white markings in a hot crate left on the front porch of a house. They will also be available for adoption in three weeks.
For information about BARC and animals currently available for adoption, visit www.barctx.org or call 903-729-8074.
