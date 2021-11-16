The holidays are here and its time to deck the halls and lights up the night for the city of Palestine’s Christmas decorating contest and parade.
“It’s almost Christmas time in Palestine,” said Mayor Dana Goolsby. “And while that means that pajama clad visitors will soon be enjoying our community, it also means there are a lot of great events and celebrations on the holiday horizon for all of us to enjoy. This year we are excited to host the Christmas lighting and decorating contest for businesses and homes again, but we are particularly exited to host the Christmas parade.”
In an effort to encourage the Christmas spirit, the city of Palestine is hosting a Christmas decorating contest for residential and commercial properties within the city limits. There will be two prize categories for each property type: traditional and eclectic, think “Griswold.” A cash prize of $100 per category will be awarded to the top winner in each category.
Entries need to be submitted by noon Friday, Dec. 10. Judging will take place on the evening of Sunday, Dec. 12.
A driving tour will be designed from the submissions for the contest. However, you do not need to enter the contest to have your home or business featured as a destination on the tour. If you do not want to be judged, please email your property address to visitorcenter@palestine-tx.org .
To take the tour, load the family up in the car after Dec. 10, turn up the Christmas carols and enjoy an evening looking at the self-guided Christmas Light Display Tour set up throughout the community.
A link to the map will be provided via the VisitPalestine.com and CityofPalestinetx.org websites. From there, you will be able to choose Christmas Light Tour.
The city is also hosting its annual Parade of Lights Saturday, Dec. 4 with the theme “Christmas Movies.”
The courthouse will be lit at 7 p.m. to start the parade. The Parade of Lights will then proceed down Avenue A to Main Street to Queen Street, then back up Crawford St. to the Courthouse.
Christmas in the Park will follow.
Meet Santa at the Rotary Park Gazebo, 400 W. Main St., to tell him what you would like
for Christmas and receive a special treat.
Bring your blankets and lawn chairs for a free viewing of “The Grinch” at 8:30 p.m. hosted by the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce. Light concessions will be sold.
To sign up to be in the parade, please go to www.visitpalestine.com/parade and to register for the Christmas Light Display competition, go to www.visitpalestine.com/lights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.