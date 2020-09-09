September 11, 2001 was a tragic day in American history. On that day, nearly 3,000 innocent lives were lost due to the terrorist attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. as well as in rural Pennsylvania, where another plane en route for more destruction crash-landed.
The indelible images of the World Trade Center collapsing in flames with crowds running for safety, as well as the ensuing visions of heroes and citizens working together, have created a lasting impression.
While buildings have been repaired and new sites erected in the wake of the attacks, there are many ways to continue to honor the fallen. Patriot Day, which takes place each year on September 11 to honor those who lost their lives in the 9-11 attacks, is one such example. The following are a handful of ways that people can honor 9-11 victims and their families.
• Celebrate local heroes by visiting or making donations of food or supplies to local firehouses and police stations.
• Commemorate the events of 9-11 by observing moments of silence at key times throughout the day: 8:46 a.m, 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m., 9:59 a.m., 10:03 a.m., and 10:28 a.m.
• Engage in service projects that can help your community, including its underserved individuals, like veterans. National Day of Service, which is the same day as Patriot Day, asks people to do at least one good deed in honor of those who died on 9-11.
• Make a trip to New York City and visit the National September 11 Memorial & Museum.
• If you display a flag at your home or business, be sure to place it at half staff from sunrise to sunset to mourn the lives lost.
• Share stories of the heroism and bravery of first responders with young children who may not have been alive in 2001.
• Unite the country by promoting acceptance of and kindness to all people, regardless of religious or political beliefs.
• Attend a special service commemorating 9-11 at houses of worship.
• Visit memorials honoring the fallen in various communities in and around your home.
This Patriot Day, there are many ways individuals can honor those who lost their lives on 9-11.
Editor’s Note: The Patriot Day celebrated on September 11 is a separate holiday from Patriot’s Day, which is observed on the third Monday in April in Massachusetts.
Events in Palestine:
Stockmans Cafe, Anderson County Livestock Exchange hosts veteran’s breakfast
Stockmans Cafe and the Anderson County Livestock Exchange in Elkhart is hosting a Veteran’s Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
“We wanted to host this event to raise awareness on new Veteran Affairs’ programs that help take care of our veterans,” said Kirk Smith, owner of the Anderson County Livestock Exchange and Stockmans Cafe.
Stockmans will be serving the military S.O.S. breakfast of chipped beef in gravy over toast and hash brown casserole.
A representative of the Veteran's Association will be on hand to answer questions and to share up-to-date information on available services.
This breakfast is free to all veterans.
Stockmans is located inside the Anderson County Livestock Exchange at 12719 South Hwy. 19 in Elkhart. For more information, call 903-764-1919.
Vietnam Veterans of America and the Associates of the VVA honor heroes
The Vietnam Veterans of America and the Associates of the VVA, Chapter 991, Palestine are planning to honor the fallen heroes of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the World Trade Center towers.
They are hosting a short ceremony at the Anderson County Court House.
The ceremony will be held at 11:11 a.m. on the west side of the Court House by the flag poles.
At that time the Chapter 991 Honor Guard bugler will render TAPS for these brave men and women. Anyone interested in joining is welcome.
Broyles Baptist Church hosts First Responders Dinner
Broyles Baptist Church is hosting a First Responders Dinner at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
“We want to let all our first responders know how much we appreciate the dedicated services they give to our community,” Pastor Michael Lumpkins said. “John 15:13 states, ‘Greater love has no one than this, that he lay down his life for his friends.’ We want them to know they are not alone and we are praying for them daily, a hedge of protection for safety. They are greatly appreciated and loved in our community.”
All local first responders, including firemen, law enforcement, EMS, are invited to this free barbecue meal of brisket, ribs, chicken, sausage and all the sides.
Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
Broyles Chapel Baptist Church is located at 130 ACR 425 in Palestine. For more information call 903-723-8330, 903-943-8293 or log onto the church’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/broyleschapel/
