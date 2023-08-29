This week Tony and Joan Rohne honored a few special volunteers who gave their time and efforts to ensure the annual First Blessing Show Ministry went off without a hitch.
The ministry provided roughly 400 pairs of shoes for kids Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church as roughly 70 volunteers provided assistance.
This was the fifth show giveaway facilitated by Tony and Joan Rhone and the Presbyterian congregation. Once the shoes arrived in Palestine late last week, preparations by dozens of volunteers lasted three days.
This was the fifth show giveaway facilitated by Tony and Joan Rhone and the Presbyterian congregation. Once the shoes arrived in Palestine late last week, preparations by dozens of volunteers lasted three days.
Three different crews helped with the Shoe Give Away. Thursday, they moved pews in the sanctuary and set up tables. Friday they carried in about 1500 pair of shoes. Saturday, they served, cleaned tables, moved the pews and tables.
“We could not have done it without them,” Tony said. “Great guys.”
And Anderson County Farm Bureau cooked and served breakfast to visitors.
“They fed breakfast to about 500 folks,” Tony said.
Tony shared they received donations from over 50 people and organizations and had around 65 volunteers who helped with this year’s event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.