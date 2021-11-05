The American Legion Post 85 hosted a special breakfast to kick off local military recognition for Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 5 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Palestine.
Veterans, county officials and community members enjoyed breakfast and conversation throughout the morning. They were entertained by the Palestine High School and Junior High Choir with patriotic songs, showered with gifts and paid tribute for their time of service.
A survey was taken to find the oldest veteran present and there was a three-way tie of servicemen aged 89. Each received $100.
“Today’s Veterans Day Breakfast was a great event,” said Brian Alston, American Legion Commander and event coordinator. “I would like to thank all the volunteers who came out to support and serve the Veterans today. Our success was made possible by many supporters. The Veterans always look forward to the wonderful handmade decorations and cards from our local elementary schools.
“Events like these help us remember the sacrifices made to ensure our freedom. Freedom is not free. Thanks to all our Veterans for their sacrifice.”
Several more events are planned this weekend and throughout the week to honor our Veterans for Veterans Day.
The Palestine Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 10K Ruck March and a 5K Fun Run/Walk to benefit our local Military Veteran Peer Network and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8924 Saturday, Nov. 6.
The 10K Ruck March will begin at 7 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk will start at 7:30 a.m.
Day of race registration is $40. There will be limited availability on t-shirts on the day of the race. Register with the Palestine Chamber of Commerce.
Following the Ruck March/Fun Run, the American Legion is hosting a parade through the downtown area.
“We are hosting these event to recognize, honor and celebrate our local Veterans for sacrifices they have made for our country,” said Brian Alston, event coordinator.
The annual Veteran’s Day Parade is being held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
Awards to be presented at the end of the parade by the Parade Grand Marshall. Trophies to be awarded include Best Band, Best Car/Truck/Van, Best Car Club, Horses Best In Show, Veterans Best In Show, Stars and Stripes Award Best In Honoring Veterans.
The parade will start at the Anderson County Courthouse, proceed to Avenue A., take right on Oak St and disperses at the Palestine Visitor Center and Farmers Market.
The “Freedom Truck” will be featured in the parade and will be on display at the end of the parade at the Palestine Visitor Center, next to the Parade Grand Stand. There will be an award ceremony at the parade grand stand at the conclusion of the parade.
Another Veteran Day Parade is being held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Northside Primary is hosting a Veteran’s Day Parade.
Veterans are asked to drive through the back parking lot at Northside. Please turn off of Highway 155 onto Turner Drive, the road between the car dealership and apartments, entering the back drive of Northside. When you exit Northside, please turn right to keep the flow of traffic moving.
Students will line the back driveway, the car rider drop off, to honor our local veterans.
And Palestine Independent School District is hosting a Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. Nov. 11 in the high school auditorium. All Veterans are welcome and light refreshments will be served.
For more information on the Ruck March/Fun Run call 903-729-6066 or email info@palestinechamber.org.
