Hope Station is sponsoring a fundraising banquet on Saturday, Nov. 9, at TVCC in the Palestine Mall.
Tickets for Hope Station's second-annual Fall Gala are $30 each, or $300 for a table of seven with priority seating.
The banquet starts at 5 p.m. and includes dinner, live music, and a silent auction. To purchase tickets, visit Hope Station, 919 S. Magnolia St., or call 903.723.2930.
"Last year was phenomenal, and we expect nothing less this year," said Brandon Greene, Hope Station founder and executive director.
Hope Station aims to raise $80,000 to put the finishing touches on five transitional houses, including water hook-ups and landscaping. The mobile homes, with 800 to 900 square feet, should be ready for occupancy next year.
The homes are on 25 acres that Hope Station owns off Airport Road. Greene has other plans for the property as well, including smaller, so-called tiny homes, and a multi-purpose building.
Families who were homeless, or on the edge, will stay in these houses for up to two years, while they get their lives together.
