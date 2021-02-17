Hope Station is open and ready to receive anyone in need of a shelter.
If you or anyone you know needs a warm place to stay, Hope Station, 919 S. Magnolia is open to the public.
It is currently open 24 hours a day.
“We have plenty of food and drinking water, as well as cots,” said Director Brandon Greene. “Due to the city water plant issues, we currently don’t have running water, but we are open and ready to help in any way we can.”
Since 2015, Hope Station has been transforming lives in Anderson County. The 501(c)3 faith based, non-profit organization offers assistance to persons and families who are homeless, or at-risk of homelessness.
It currently offers vouchers for those in need of food and clothing, along with a mentoring program called THRIVE.
