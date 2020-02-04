To recognize American Heart Month in February, Palestine Regional Medical Center will sponsor a free brunch and education session on healthy hearts. The “Matters of the Heart” brunch, at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in the hospital cafe, will feature PRMC cardiologists Dr. Miguel Castellanos and Dr. Russell Kelly.
“The “Matters of the Heart” event is another testament to the outstanding care available to our residents,” said Victor LeGloahec, senior director of operations and business development at PRMC. “It is a great opportunity to educate the community on general heart health, as well as celebrate February as American Heart Month.
“To receive high-quality healthcare at PRMC, without the added burden of traveling several hours under high stress, is a benefit for everyone. “
Attendees will receive a brunch catered by the hospital while learning important information on heart health. For reservations, call 903-731-1383.
“This will be a fun and informative event,” Carey Trahan, auxiliary program coordinator at PRMC, said.
Cardiovascular disease accounted for 840,678 deaths in the United States – about one of every three, reports the American Heart Association. Such diseases take more lives each year than all forms of cancer and chronic lower respiratory disease combined.
Heart disease, including coronary heart disease, hypertension, and stroke, remain the No. 1 cause of death in the United States.
Castellanos specializes in heart care. He earned his medical degree from the University of Guadalajara and studied internal medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, where he also completed his fellowship in cardiology. Castellanos has more than 32 years' experience in heart care.
Russell is a interventional cardiologist at PRMC. Kelly joined Palestine Regional Medical Center from Citrin Cardiology and Providence Hospital in Mobile, Alabama, where he served as an attending physician for two years.
Before Citrin, he was chairman of the Division of Cardiology at John H. Stroger Hospital of Cook County for thirteen years. Kelly graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1987. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Bellevue and New York University Hospitals, and a cardiology fellowship at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Kelly then completed a second fellowship in Interventional Cardiology at Rush University Medical Center. He is a diplomate, ABIM, of Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology.
Kelly works with Castellanos at Palestine Cardiologist Associates, 126 Medical Drive.
When James Crutcher arrived at PRMC's emergency department, he felt as though someone was sitting on his chest. . Within three short hours he suffered a major heart attack and had to be revived by shock three times. He did not recall the heart attack but remembers waking in the catheterization laboratory, as he was receiving stents for his heart.
Crutcher's story does not end there. He experienced a second heart attack, requiring an additional stent. He has returned to PRMC for cardiac rehabilitation.
Crutcher praised the providers of PRMC, including cardiologists Castellanos and Kelly, along with the hospital staff.
“I can’t say enough about them.” Crutcher said. “They are a godsend.”
