More than 1,200 people were vaccinated in 14 hours during Palestine Regional Medical Center’s COVID-19 clinic April 1 at 4000 TX Loop 256.
The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were distributed through a drive-through.
“Shilite Edwards has done a fabulous job operating our vaccine clinic with an incredible throughput and minimal wait times,” Finch said. “We live out our mission on a daily basis of ‘Making Our Community Healthier.’”
Finch said he appreciates the countless volunteers that have donated their time to help get our community vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is free; however, there are costs associated with providing this service to the community.
An administration fee may be billed to your insurance company or government fund for the uninsured but will not result in any cost to the vaccine recipient. You are authorizing the billing of the administration fee to your insurance provider if applicable.
To self register for upcoming PRMC vaccination clinics, log on to prmcvaccine.timetap.com.
Once your appointment is set, you will receive an email confirmation, as well as a reminder email 24 hours before your appointment.
Remember to set aside adequate time, as it is highly recommended to be observed for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine. You are asked to bring your health insurance card with you for your appointment.
