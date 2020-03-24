Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that 11,000 people have been tested and 715 Texans have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Eleven people in Texas have died from the virus.
Abbott issued two order, one of which was already implemented, requiring surgeries and procedures that are not medically necessary be postponed.
For the second, hospitals in Texas must now submit daily reports on COVID-19 tests and the hospital bed capacity to the state.
