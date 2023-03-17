The Dogwood Jamboree opens its 19th season with a performance by the Hot Shots on Saturday, March 25, at the Palestine High School auditorium. The headliners are a young instrumental trio from Houston who performed in Palestine in 2019.
The youthful trio, ages 15 to 17, includes Eli Davis and brothers Ben and Aaron Burleson. They perform vocal harmonies and a variety of musical styles and instruments, from bluegrass and country to rock and jazz tunes. One of the tunes they play Saturday is “12th Street Rag,” published by Euday L. Bowman in 1920.
The Hot Shots add their own theatrical effects during performances such as two playing one banjo at the same time. They also play ukulele, bass, and guitar.
Their leader is musician and performer Buddy Griffin, 82, who started a youth band in the 1960s and has led youth performances ever since. Griffin said the Hot Shots are among the most talented of all the groups he has mentored.
“I’ve never had three kids like this. Their talent is incredible,” Griffin said. “They are monsters on the ukulele.”
Other youth performers include Skyler Stevenson and Fisher Arrington of Nacogdoches, who are competing in the Jamboree’s annual Youth Talent Search Contest. The competition is open to contestants younger than 18 who audition prior to each quarterly performance. Winners at each jamboree compete against other qualifiers in December for the Artist of the Year Award.
The Jamboree also features classic country tunes performed by Gina Mitchell of Gladewater and Cheryl McLen of Palestine. Mitchell performs tunes by Tammy Wynette and Roseanne Cash, while McLen sings popular tunes byJennie Sealy and Terri Gibbs.
Jamboree producer and emcee Dan Manuel said the music is enjoyable.
“Performances by the artists really bring back memories of a few years ago when some of these songs were leading the country charts with number one hits,” Manuel said.
Rodney Ray, a regular on the Jamboree, sings classic country tunes by Merle Haggard. Other performers include Manuel, Joe Hancock, Mike Kellogg, Stephen Snoe, Danny Gallant, and Shane Stevenson.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $8 for children ages 6 to 10, and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling 903-729-7080 or 903-724-2556 or are available at the door.
