A toddler was killed in a house fire Monday afternoon in Palestine.
According to Chief Mark Harcrow, the Palestine Fire and Police Departments were dispatched to a house fire at 12:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13 at 4020 W. Oak St., Lot 34.
Harcrow said the mobile home was fully engulfed with emergency crews arrived.
Justice of the Peace James Westley was called to the scene and pronounced a toddler dead. The toddler’s body was taken to Rhone Funeral Home.
No further information is available at this time pending notification of family.
Harcrow said the cause of this fire is under investigation by the Palestine Fire Marshal and the State Fire Marshal's Office.
