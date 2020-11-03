Scott Swiffard, 58, of Conroe has been identified as a suspect in a Friday, Oct. 30 shooting in Grapeland.
According to Houston County Sheriff Justin Killough, Swiggard was at his second home in Houston County when his estranged brother, Harry Swiffard, III, 62, of Clyde, attempted a home invasion in which deadly force may have been justified.
At some point during the incident between the two brothers, Scott Swiffard shot and killed Harry Swiffard III.
At 12:55 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Navarro County Road in the northwest portion of Houston County after a shooting was reported to 911.
At the home, law enforcement found a deceased Harry Swiffard, III and Scott Swiffard, who was taken to the Houston County Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple agencies, including Grapeland Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife and Grapeland EMS.
No other parties are believed to be involved at this time.
Harry Swiffard, III’s body was taken to Tyler for autopsy.
The Houston County Sheriff’s Office has been in constant communication with the District Attorney’s Office regarding this homicide investigation.
As of this Monday, Nov. 2, no criminal charges have been filed.
This is still an active investigation. We will bring you further information as it becomes available.
