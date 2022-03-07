BEAUMONT – A Crockett man has pleaded guilty to federal firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Thursday.
Shapala Butler, 32, plead guilty to theft from a federal firearm licensee and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm Thursday before U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone.
According to information presented in court, on Oct. 14, 2020, the Crockett Police Department responded to a burglary at Houston County Pawn, located in Crockett.
When they arrived, officers discovered the front door glass of the business was shattered. The officers searched the woods near the burglary and discovered eight firearms that were stolen from the pawn shop.
Law enforcement was able to identify Butler as the suspect by using the pawn shop’s surveillance video as well as DNA evidence collected at the scene.
Butler was interviewed by a federal agent and confessed to committing the burglary.
Butler had been previously convicted of two counts of burglary of a building and is prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.
Butler was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2021.
He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program and Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Crockett Police Department.
