A Grapeland man is undergoing extensive medical treatment after being shot by a house guest.
According to Houston County Sheriff Randy Hargrove, his office received a call about a possible shooting around 6:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 1441 CR 1705, east of Grapeland.
When deputies arrived to the home, they found John Lewis, 58, with a severe injury to his right leg.
Lewis told officers he had been shot by Daniel Luken with a 45-70 rifle.
Luken, 54, who is from Houston, had been staying with Lewis for several days.
Luken took the rifle and Lewis’ 2007 Ford extended cab with large tool boxes and the Texas license plate DMN 6213.
An arrest warrant is being issued for Luken, who is believed to be back in Houston. Local authorities are working with law enforcement in the Houston area in effort to take him into custody.
Luken is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charged are expected to be filed.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 936-544-2862.
