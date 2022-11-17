AUSTIN — Two state lawmakers representing the Houston area filed bills this week to address issues faced by the Harris County elections department in the November midterms.
State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, and state Rep. Valoree Swanson, R- Spring, filed companion bills in their respective chambers that would allow the Secretary of State’s Office to appoint election marshals from the Department of Public Safety.
The marshals could be dispatched to investigate potential voting violations as they occur during the November elections and primaries, the bills state. A marshal would be appointed in each of the state’s seven Department of Public Safety regions, it said.
"What happened in the Nov. 8 election in Harris County is absolutely abominable and can NEVER happen again,” Bettencourt said in a statement. “Citizens should have absolute confidence in their elections, they should be able to show up to a polling location and cast their ballot without being undermined by incompetent government because that's what democracy's all about but that's what's being denied here.”
Harris County is the state’s most populous county, operating nearly 800 polling locations on major elections. The elections department is currently under several investigations and audits after a series of high-profile issues plagued the department across multiple elections.
During last week’s election, it was reported that several Harris County polling locations ran out of paper, leading poll workers to turn voters away.
On Election Day, multiple locations opened more than an hour after the scheduled start time of 7 a.m. This led a Texas court to extend voting one hour until 8 p.m., but the Texas Supreme Court ultimately blocked that ruling. Election Day voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Secretary of State John Scott said his office has received complaints, which it has turned over to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced on Tuesday that she has launched an investigation into the county’s election issues. She said her office also received complaints of election irregularities.
"Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. When we get credible complaints of election irregularities, we are statutorily required to investigate," Ogg said in a statement. “It is my duty as the elected district attorney to follow the evidence and follow the law, and I will."
Neither Scott nor Ogg elaborated on the nature of the complaints received.
Harris County Elections Administrator Cliff Tatum said his office is "fully committed to transparency regarding the processes and procedures" implemented during the midterm elections.
Similar bills have been filed before but did not make it out of committee, per state records.
