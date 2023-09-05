9-1-1 lines are currently down.
According to the Anderson County Sheriff, the 9-1-1 service provider is experiencing issues and is working to determine the problem.
In the meantime if you if you live inside the city limits of Palestine and need to contact the Police Department, call the non-emergency line at 903-729-2254 or any other police service.
If you live in the county, please call the Sheriff's office non-emergency number 903-729-6068.
We will update you as soon as 9-1-1 services are working correctly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.