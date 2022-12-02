Travel back in time free of charge at the Howard House Museum, Palestine’s third oldest historic home from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday and
Sunday. The museum opens to the public from 2 to 5 p.m. this weekend and is appointed with period furnishings and holiday
decorations.
The museum is run by the Friends of the Howard House. It usually opens twice a year, before Christmas and during the Dogwood Trails
Festival.
The Greek Revival home designed by architect James Bunda was originally built as a dogtrot home with three rooms and an outdoor
breezeway. Each room includes a fireplace and an exit.
The remainder of the house was added later and the porch was enclosed. Additions included the kitchen and front columns.
Board member Lynn Calcote said the building is well maintained.
“It looks exactly the way it did when the Howards bought it,” she said. “If they were to come back today they would have no problem
recognizing the house because it has not been altered.”
Visit Palestine Director Mary Raum said the museum’s board has done a good job of preserving it.
“They’ve spent decades making sure that all the furniture in the home is period correct,” Raum said. “It’s one of the best examples of a
Greek Revival house in the state."
Howard added more rooms to the back as the family grew to 11 children, nine of whom survived to adulthood. One son became a
doctor.. Howard owned a mercantile store on the courthouse square and served in the state legislature.
“They were very prominent in Palestine in the 1800s,” Calcote said.
The house was originally owned by a local judge, who sold it to George Howard when he married. The judge moved to New Mexico.
The Howard family owned the home from 1851 to 1961, when it was sold to the city of Palestine for $1 to be used as an event center.
A board of directors led by President Jack Calcote supervises the museum and special events that take place there. A sale of
handcrafted decorative holiday items raises funds for ongoing preservation efforts.
Special events held at the house also raise funds. The house is available year round for special events such as wedding or baby
showers, lunches, suppers, brunches, tea parties and weddings.
Visitors find the museum family-friendly but lacking in handicap accessible ramps and entryways.
It is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark
The Howard House is located at 1101 N. Perry St., near the Anderson County Courthouse.
Call Calcote at 903-723-0268 for information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.