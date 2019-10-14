The Pendleton Springs Wedding Venue set the stage for this year's Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce Fundraising Banquet, with the theme “Commerce to Table.”
Roughly 300 people attended, applauding the YMCA and director Cindy Piersol, who received the award for best non-profit. Council member, editor, and entrepreneur Dana Goolsby took the Game Changer award; and Mario's Mexican Restaurant was named Entrepreneur of the Year.
Citizen of the Year went to Jo Ellen Walley; Jocelyn’s Donuts was awarded the Business of the Year.
The banquet marked Tish Shade's, The Chamber's new director, debut. She started her new job just 10 days prior to the event.
“I could not have asked for a better turnout for my first event,” Shade said. “My team and all of our amazing volunteers really stepped up and outdid themselves. It was all them.”
Patrons enjoyed a dinner of chicken and macaroni and cheese, drinks, a silent treasure auction, and the unveiling of the 2019-2020 Chamber Magazine.
The event's theme, Commerce to Table, celebrated a social movement that promotes buying locally, supporting other local businesses, and building local relationships for a strong economy.
This event was the last hurrah for Chamber President Jake Mienk, Publisher of the Palestine Herald-Press, who has headed The Chamber since 2017.
In a changing of the guards address, Mienk said, "The past two years, serving as the president of the Palestine Area Chamber of Commerce has been a wonderful experience. The business community in Palestine really sticks together for the greater good. It has been my pleasure serving them in this capacity.
"In the past two years, we have accomplished many things together, including the well-received Summer Concert Series in the Oxbow Hollow, the rebranding of the Dogwood Trails Festival, adding art and music to the festivities. We also added the VIBE business after hours as well as Bowling for Business at the Palestine Bowling Center, which everyone has really enjoyed.
Mienk continued, “We're truly creating the "no-brainer" mentality when it comes to being a member of the chamber of commerce.
“Our new executive director, Tish Shade, is a good leader and has an extensive background in growing chambers and I look forward to being a part of that.”
In closing, Mienk said, “I wish Mark Davis with Austin Bank all the best has he takes the reigns as this year's president.
“Lastly, I need to thank my beautiful wife, Teena, for supporting me in all endeavors, all of the employees at the Herald-Press and most importantly, God, for being the reason we all exist.”
Mark Davis will serve as Chamber president for the 2019-2020 term.
The highlight of the evening was the announcement of the annual award recipients and honorees.
Other awards and honors:
Looking Good – Well’s Creek.
Rising Star – Dr. Mark Gold.
Marketing Genius – Palestine Toyota.
Social Media Superstar – Oxbow Bakery.
Volunteer of the Year – John Piersol.
Ambassador of the Year – Dollinda Toole.
