AUSTIN — Jay Fier, of Minnesota, was visiting a friend in Austin when news broke Monday evening that a leaked U.S. Supreme Court opinion sought the end of federal abortion rights.
“There’s no vacation when fighting for people’s rights,” Fier said.
Fier was one of hundreds of protestors that met outside the Texas Capitol Tuesday chanting their dismay over draft opinion. In it, Justice Samuel Alito calls Roe “exceptionally weak” adding that “there was no support in American law for a constitutional right to obtain an abortion.”
While only a draft, the opinion has at least five justices behind it, essentially guaranteeing the end of precedent set by Roe v. Wade and federal abortion rights. Should the draft be finalized, abortion decisions would return to the states.
“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito wrote in the document. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
In Texas, which has already lead the way in abortion restrictions with its Heartbeat Act, the SCOTUS decision would lead to a complete ban on abortions in the state. It would also make it a federal crime for doctors to perform the procedure with a sentence of life in prison and a $100,000 fine, per the trigger law passed last summer. Should SCOTUS keep the written opinion in tact, the new abortion ban would impact Texans in 30 days.
The news was especially devastating for Austin resident Chelsea Cotrla, who said she has been protesting on behalf of women rights since before 2013, when then-state Sen. Wendy Davis of Fort Worth filibustered a bill that would have banned abortions at 20 weeks.
Cotrla said that upon hearing the news Monday, she cried. Then, she woke up angry.
“I started making signs first thing [Tuesday] morning,” Cotrla said. “Everybody deserves bodily autonomy, and it's not something that the government can regulate.”
For 16-year-old Nicole Perry, the draft opinion was personal.
“I may not need an abortion today, or next year but someday I might and for sure someone I care about will and because of this law, there will be people who will die because they don’t have access to safe abortions,” Perry said.
Protestors vowed to take their anger to the polls come November where Gov. Greg Abbott is up for re-election for his third term.
Abbott, a pro-life advocate, signed Texas’ latest abortion restriction into law last summer but has remained quiet since news of the SCOTUS draft was released.
Other pro-life advocates have praised the draft saying that while not official, look forward to the day that it is.
“We 100% believe Roe v. Wade should [be] overturned and we are hopeful this day will come soon,” said Jonathan Saenz, president and attorney at Texas Values. “Texas is ready to support babies, mothers and families on this basic human issue.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.