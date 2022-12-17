Realtor Jennifer Hurbrough was selected as Realtor of the Year by the Palestine Area Realtors Association. As an agent for Landmark Realty, Hurbrough has completed sales of more than 50 properties in 2022 and ranks as top producer at the company of 15 agents, but her community involvement and advocacy go far beyond property sales.
As the association’s current president, Hurbrough leads a group of roughly 90 members who participate in a political action committee known as TREPAC that advocates for property owners’ rights. They also raise money for local scholarships. Last year the association raised $6,000 for 11 scholarships for local graduating seniors.
The Palestine Area Realtors Association, founded in 1980, is part of the National Association of Realtors and the Texas Association of Realtors.
Hurbrough said Palestine realtors are a strong voice among the statewide Texas Real Estate Political Action Committee that raises funds political candidates and supports causes.
“With our fundraising capabilities, we do quite a bit,” she said. “We work diligently and we’re a very, very strong board. We’ve won numerous awards for our fundraising capabilities.”
Hurbrough has served on the association’s board for several years and is starting her second year as president this month. Other incoming officers include Willie Hubbard, vice president; Samantha Bradford, secretary; and Molly Hester, treasurer.
She was born in Houston but moved to Palestine in fifth grade and has lived here most of her life. She became a realtor and joined Landmark Realty in 2014. Prior to that she worked for financial institutions but wanted to move back to Palestine and pursue a career in real estate. She is dedicated to her hometown of Palestine.
“I know so many people leave, but I just can’t leave,” she said. “I’ve cannot tell you the opportunities I’ve had to leave but I’ve always wanted to stay here. It’s just home.”
The Realtor of the Year Award is not related to her role as the association’s current president, Hurbrough said. The nomination came from another member of the association and was decided by a committee. Last year’s winner was Charlene Hall of Palestine Realty.
Her involvement with the board and community activities and services includes serving as secretary of the Anderson County Child Welfare Board. She also serves as an advocate and fundraiser for BARC the Anderson County Humane Society and the United Way of East/Central Texas.
Hurbrough said communication is the most important part of being an effective realtor.
“Listening, understanding what your clients are looking that they’re needing,” she said. “Communication is first and foremost.”
