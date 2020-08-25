A steady stream of evacuees seeking shelter flooded through Anderson County Tuesday as Texans evacuated the state’s coastal area in anticipation of Hurricane Laura.
Gas stations and convenience stores along the evacuation routes experienced an uptick in business throughout the day.
Tuesday evening, the parking lot of Kim’s No. 6 in Elkhart was covered in cars filling up with gas as a parade of cars continued north on US-287/Highway 19.
Mandatory coastal evacuations began early Tuesday for Jasper, Jefferson, Newton and Orange Counties, as well as Galveston and Port Arthur. Harris, Hildalgo and Galveston counties have also been urged to evacuate.
Meteorologists predict Hurricane Laura will make landfall sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane, possibly a Category 4, with at least 115 mph winds.
While the trajectory is still uncertain, there is a large possibility the Houston-Galveston area may be hit hard with heavy winds and flooding.
Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster for 59 counties, including Anderson and Houston.
Abbott said, meteorologists believe this will be a fast moving storm, moving through as early as Thursday night.
According to The Weather Channel’s website, evacuations of more than half a million residents were ordered, with 400,000 in East Texas and more than 125,000 in Louisiana.
The site stated:
* Life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds will affect areas near where Laura makes landfall. * Laura is also an inland flood risk as far north as Arkansas or southern Missouri.
* Isolated tornadoes are also expected from Laura.
