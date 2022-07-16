“I love great food, cool old buildings and people.”
Truer words may have never been spoken. A visit to Irene Alvarez’s restaurant in Montalba, Irene’s Cocina, will quickly verify every word of that statement. The outside is a rustic masterpiece. Alvarez has gone to great lengths to preserve the appearance and integrity of the iconic old feed store at the corner of Hwy 19 and FM 321. The inside is immaculate and decorated with a Texas flair, and visitors are warmly welcomed and served some of the best Mexican food in Texas.
Now she plans to double down on what she does best.
Earlier this week it was announced that Alvarez had purchased an iconic Palestine landmark: The Hamburger Bar.
“The response has been overwhelming,” Alvarez said. “I’ve heard so many stories about people’s memories at the Hamburger Bar and about its history. It means a lot to so many people.”
A fixture at the corner of Tennessee Avenue and W. Debard since 1942, the Hamburger Bar has served generations of locals and visitors alike. Its menu offered classic diner fare, featuring homestyle breakfast, classic burgers, chicken-fried steaks and the works, and was frequented by a who’s who of prominent Texans. Like many other Texas businesses, however, the Hamburger Bar was forced to close its doors due to COVID shutdowns and never reopened.
Since the announcement of Alvarez’s purchase, speculation has circulated widely about whether the beloved diner would feature Irene’s Cocina’s already successful menu. Alvarez is quick to put that to rest.
“I can’t see it being anything other than the Hamburger Bar,” Alvarez said.
While Alvarez wasn’t looking for another restaurant, the charm and history of the Hamburger Bar made it impossible for her to pass up.
“I saw it listed and called to see it,” Alvarez said. “I just fell in love with it and bought it the same day.”
Alvarez also had lofty praise for her real estate agent, Bo Sharp of Combined Associates Real Estate.
“Bo has always been a great realtor to work with,” Alvarez said. “He was so helpful in helping us make this purchase.”
There is no set time frame for the grand re-opening as there is much to do for the building to be up to Alvarez’s lofty standards for safety and cleanliness.
“It’s going to take some time,” Alvarez said. “We’ve got to get in there and do a lot of cleaning and make repairs. But it’s what we do. We’re not afraid of hard work and we love to serve good food.”
Anticipation is already sky high for the return of the iconic diner. Sharp’s Facebook post about the purchase has generated well over 200 shares and countless comments in only four days. Generations of East Texans can’t wait to grab a burger and some onion rings and relive countless memories with their parents, grandparents, co-workers and friends.
“There’s something special about walking into an old place,” Alvarez said. “The history and memories just come alive.”
After 80 years in Palestine, it looks like the Hamburger Bar is ready to make a few more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.