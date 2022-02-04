AUSTIN, Texas — There have been three deaths and at least 49 serious injuries on Texas roadways since Winter Storm Landon brought on icy and dangerous driving conditions to the state.
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw confirmed the numbers during a winter storm briefing Friday. He added that troopers have responded to more than 400 crashes since the storm started and at least one trooper as well as first responders have been rear ended.
McCraw added that motorists are likely to continue dealing with icy conditions through the weekend particularly as temperatures rise above and fall below freezing causing black ice to form.
“We continue to encourage you to stay home, stay off the roadways,” McCraw said. “If you must drive please slow down.”
Winter Storm Landon hit Texas late Wednesday bringing freezing temperatures as well as sleet, freezing rain and snow to large parts of the state. It is also the first major test to the state’s electric grid which nearly collapsed during a winter storm last February. This year’s storm is reported to be less severe with warmer temperatures over fewer days.
Officials reported pockets of power outages in the thousands as the storm swept through Thursday night and into Friday, not the widespread power loss that left millions in the dark in 2021.
During the briefing Gov. Greg Abbott and other state energy leaders reiterated the stability of the state’s local grid, saying that there was plenty of generation capacity to keep the state powered through the next few days as the storm lifts.
Abbott said the state hit a peak demand Friday morning requiring 69,000 megawatts of electricity adding that he does not anticipate that state exceeding that number for the duration of the storm. He added that at peak generation, the state had more than 86,000 MW of power available to serve demand. During the peak of Winter Storm Uri, demand hit 76,000 MW of power.
Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Brad Jones added that ERCOT has had no confirmed equipment outages related to weather.
And Texas Railroad Commissioner Christi Craddick said that fluctuations in natural gas production have been brief but expected, and facilities continue to keep up with demand.
“Pipelines report that the line pack of natural gas remains stable as planned underground storage draw continues to offset any production variances and increased demand,” Craddick said. “The system is working as it should.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.