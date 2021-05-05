In partnership with the Texas Historical Commission, the Palestine Main Street Program will host its annual “Imagine the Possibilities” tour from noon to 5 p.m. Friday, May 7.
Imagine the Possibilities is an annual showcase of available historic properties in cities across Texas that engage potential investors, entrepreneurs, developers, residents, and anyone else who has imagined themselves running a business, owning a building, or living downtown.
Imagine the Possibilities brings to life one of the Texas Historical Commission’s initiatives, DowntownTX.org. Launched with four pilot cities in 2017, DowntownTX.org connects interested investors with listed or potentially eligible properties for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.
This year’s tour includes seven downtown locations, six of which are available for sale or lease. The tour will start at noon at The Redlands Historic Hotel, 400 N. Queen St., with a welcome message and light refreshments; participants are then provided with maps and information and sent on their way to explore properties.
Properties not for sale on the tour will demonstrate how historic properties can be reimagined and have a new life.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020's tour was moved to an online platform with videos of the available listings. “Despite only a virtual tour, all of the locations from last year’s tour have been sold or leased out, something we hope reoccurs this year,” said Main Street Coordinator Cori Conrad. “Our goal with this event is to provide an avenue for people to buy or lease a building, but also to inspire and encourage people to consider the potential for growth and preservation downtown.”
For more information on the “Imagine the Possibilities” tour, contact Cori Conrad, 903-723-3526.
