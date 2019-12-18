State Rep. Cody Harris, (R.- Palestine), called the House's deeply partisan impeachment vote Wednesday night, making Donald Trump the third sitting president in U.S. history to be impeached, “purely political” and a “sad day in U.S. history.”
“The radical left is hell-bent on destroying the founding principles of our country," Harris told the Herald-Press. "Now, more than ever, we must pray for our country and our leaders.”
Wednesday's historic vote sets up a January trial in the Republican-led U.S. Senate, which is not expected to remove Trump from office.
Local Democrats, however, have supported impeachment, irrespective of what the U.S. Senate does. Impeachment, they told the Herald-Press, would stand up for the rule of law and show the president he is not above it.
“He has been the Great Divider of this country and wants more than anything to be a dictator,” said Democrat LaDona Davis, a retired teacher and school administrator.
On Wednesday night, members of the House approved two articles of impeachment: That Trump abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election on his behalf, and that he obstructed Congress in its inquiry.
They approved the first article on abuse of power, 230 to 197, at 8:34 p.m. Of 233 Democrats, 228 voted in favor, along with the House’s one Independent. Two Democrats opposed the measure. No Republicans voted in favor.
The second article, charging obstruction of Congress, passed, 229 to 198, with three Democrats voting no, and again no Republicans in favor.
Earlier, U.S. Rep. Lance Gooden, a Republican whose district includes Anderson County and one of Trump's strongest allies, said “Nancy Pelosi has finally given in to the far left wing of her caucus."
Impeachment, Gooden said, would send Trump to a second term.
At a Christmas rally in Battle Creek, Mich., Trump called his impeachment “illegal, unconstitutional and partisan.”
Democrats, he said, “are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter. They have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame."
Earlier today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “The president violated the Constitution. (He) is an ongoing threat to our national security and the integrity of our elections: the basis of our democracy.”
Trump, Pelosi said, “used the power of public office to obtain an improper personal, political benefit at the expense of America's national security.”
Only two other U.S. presidents were impeached: Andrew Johnson, in 1868, and Bill Clinton, in 1998. Both survived their Senate trials and served out their terms. The House began impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon in 1973, but Nixon resigned before he was impeached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.