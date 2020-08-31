The Palestine Airport is getting some much needed improvements due to Texas Department if Transportation and the CARES Act Grant.
In a zoom meeting of the Airport Advisory Board on Aug. 11, the board and the city discussed both grants. The main topics for the agenda of the meeting were the 2020-2021 budget, including repairs on various projects the airport.
The city is using a Texas Department if Transportation grant it received for replacing its 20-year old Automated Weather Observation System. The replacement is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The Palestine Airport is also eligible and has qualified for a CARES Act Grant in the amount of $69,000. Monies from this grant have to be earmarked for a major project. The Airport Advisory Board has discussed several projects, including repaving the runways at the airport as possible projects for the grant. The board will meet again Sept. 15 for further discussion.
The board also went over a water line replacement project at Wolf Creek and Lower Lake. The city is replacing a 10-inch water line with a six-inch water line due to availability of consumption and to maintain TCEQ compliance. Two bid proposals, from R&A Boring and Athens Contractors, were opened at the Palestine City Council meeting on June 22. The bid was awarded to Athens Contractors for the amount of $261,490. They city is now taking bids on parts for the project.
The Palestine Municipal Airport, KPSN, is a General Aviation Airport with two runways. Its primary functions are to serve as a fuel farm for aircrafts, provide transient aircraft with fuel and runways for landing and take-off, for flight training and for terminal resting areas.
The primary runway is 5,005 feet long and 100 feet wide. The crosswind runway is 4,002 feet long and 75 feet wide.
Planes may fuel with AvGas or Jet-A fuel at the self-serve pump by credit card 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Staff is on hand during business hours to assist with fuel pumping if requested.
Staff may be called out after business hours for a $25 On-Call fee.
A Jet-A fuel truck is available.
The airport has pilot-controlled runway lighting for night landings. AWOS is available.
A courtesy car is available for short term use on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Airport serves approximately 29 local planes and 35 transient planes per month.
There is a conference room, pilots lounge, foyer, showers and a satellite TV for pilots and travelers.
Free short-term overnight tie-down is available.
Common Hangar rental space, when available, may be obtained through a lease agreement with the city.
Contracts for land leases for private hangar construction are also available.
Flight Instructors are available for consultation.
