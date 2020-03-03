Long-time Texas Ranger Rudy Flores will become the next sheriff of Anderson County.
With most precincts reporting, Flores held a more than four-to-one lead over his opponent, Jeff Taylor, in the Republican primary. Because no Democrat filed to run, Flores will run unopposed in the general election in November, and take office in January of 2021.
“The voters of Anderson County have spoken,” Flores, 56, of Palestine, told the Herald-Press at about 10 p.m., wearing his signature white cowboy hat. "I thank them for their support and promise not to disappoint them.”
With most of the votes unofficially counted, Flores led Taylor by a margin of 6,304 votes to 1,385.
In January of last year, four-term Anderson County Sheriff Greg Taylor, 59, announced he would not seek re-election.
A peace officer for 30 years, Jeff Taylor, 57, no relation to Greg Taylor, also had decades of law enforcement of experience.
During the campaign, Flores pledged to run a “responsive and accessible sheriff's office."
“That can only be attained by putting the right people in the right positions," he said. “We're going to identify the abilities and attributes of all ACSO employees, assess their strengths, and put people where they belong.”
Flores, who had not run for elected office before, said he didn't know what to expect when he started his day Tuesday, after campaigning for more than a year.
“I worked hard to win the confidence of the people of Anderson County,'' he said.
With 30-plus years of law enforcement experience -- 19 of them as a Texas Ranger -- Flores said he has developed valuable relationships with other agencies that will benefit Anderson County.
To best serve the community, he said, deputies must be properly trained and held accountable for their actions. The accountability, he said, must come from the top.
“Actions are reflections of leadership,” Flores said. “I intend to hold everyone to a standard according to the laws, policies and procedures. Law enforcement officers must operate under a standard of ethical conduct.
“Someone once said, 'without integrity, nothing else matters.' That's what I mean by ethical conduct.”
Although the new sheriff won't take office for nearly a year, Flores has already started working on plans to increase deputy recruitment.
“We have to work with the resources we have,” he said. “We have to capitalize on things like the awesome programs our local schools have to offer, and show them to potential candidates who have families.
“We can set up talks with real estate agents who can show candidates how much further their dollar stretches in Anderson County, compared with places like Dallas County.
“Also, not being bound by civil service, as is the police department, I can recruit people with experience – retirees who have worked crime scenes for twenty years.”
During his decades wearing a badge, Flores said he's seen society change dramatically. With every change, he said, law enforcement must re-evaluate its policies.
“We need a periodic review of our policies and procedures,” Flores said. “We have to ensure we are meeting the standard of ethical conduct for our residents.”
Flores said he understands he will, as sheriff, have a far different role than he had as a Texas Ranger.
“A Ranger's duty is to provide services to the community for which he or she is assigned,” he said. “A sheriff works as part of the community. A sheriff helps mold, shape, mentor, and provide support to deputies and staff.”
Flores vowed to run a transparent sheriff's office. “Of course, there's always going to be things law enforcement can't talk about, particularly in open investigations,” he said.
“But yes, open communication and press releases are an important tool; being transparent as possible is good not only for the sheriff's office and the community, but for the officers and jailers, as well.”
Flores said he wants to hear from the people of Anderson County.
“I want to hear your thoughts and concerns," he said. “I am humbled and honored by the volume of support I've received from the people of Anderson County.”
In the only other contested in Anderson County, incumbent County Commissioner Kenneth Dickson, Precinct 3, beat challenger Edgar Bailey.
