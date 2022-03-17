All ages can enjoy live action at the 15th Annual Boston Porter Memorial Scholarship Bull Riding competition and Boston’s Buckaroos Kid Rodeo Saturday. The events, which have raised more than $275,000 in college scholarships, take place inside the covered Anderson County Livestock Pavilion on Highway 287.
The family of Boston Porter started the events and scholarship fund after he died in a drowning accident in 2006 at 14 months old. The toddler loved to sit in his grandfather’s lap and watch bull riding on television.
Roughly 150 children ages 2 to 12 usually participate in the kids’ rodeo, which begins at 1 p.m. Saturday. The rodeo offers several events, including calf riding, stick-horse racing, chuck wagon races, goat tying, goat dressing and mutton-bustin’ competitions.
Kids can register from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at a booth inside the Kid Zone at the Dogwood Festival. General admission to the kids rodeo is $8 per person.
“These little buckaroos come and compete like champions,” said Kim Ray, Porter’s grandmother. “They are very special to us. Come on out and cheer them on.”
The bull riding event begins at 7 p.m. New Star Pro Rodeo and United Pro Rodeo are matching the country’s rankest bulls with the best pro bull riders. Tickets are $12 in advance at Cavender’s and $15 at the gate. Children 6 and younger get in free.
Porter’s family gives $20,000 in scholarships each year to graduating seniors in his memory. Grandfather Jimmy Ray credits the scholarship fund’s success to local business sponsors.
“I want to thank the people that have made donations, cause there’s a lot of people and businesses that make donations that are sponsors for this,” Jimmy said. “A lot of the money we give out is money businesses donate for this event.”
The scholarships have continued each year even though the events were suspended due to the pandemic.
“Thankfully we were still able to award scholarships these last two years even though we were unable to have our event,” Kim said. “The scholarships are a great way to support young people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.