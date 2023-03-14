The first “Cars of Grapeland” car show, hosted by The Parts House, took the green flag at full speed as automobile enthusiasts from all over East Texas arrived to display their pride and joy to a crowd of excited gearheads Saturday.
New Parts House Manager Jeffery Gail was taken aback by the response from the classic and special interest car community.
“We started planning this as a way to showcase what we found to be a large number of local classic cars and trucks here in Grapeland,” Gail said. “But as word got out, we began getting calls from all over about bringing cars to the show. We hoped to have enough participants to fill our parking lot, but the right-of-way across the street is full and people are still showing up!”
Indeed, the Parts House parking lot was full before the event was officially underway and the right-of-way was filling quickly. By the noon start time, there were already around 30 cars vying for the winners circle as the show’s lone prize would be determined by votes from attendees.
Mike Cryer brought a pair of immaculate Chevrolets to the event, a late-80s Monte Carlo SS and a near perfect 1970 Chevelle SS 396, the latter hosting considerably more than 396 cubic inches beneath its cowl induction hood.
“Yeah, I thought I had it in the bag after paying off the owner,” Cryer chuckled. “But there are some really nice cars showing up. It could be anybody’s game.”
Among Cryer’s competition for the title was Grapeland’s Don Hobson, a regular participant in car shows all over East Texas. With a total of seven cars in the show, participants joked that he could have had an event by himself. Hobson’s collection included several late-60s and early 70s Chevy trucks, a mid-80s Camaro, two Chevy SSRs and a flawless 1955 Chevy, any one of which could have walked away with the trophy.
The Parts House is under new management and ownership and Gail felt like the car show would be a way to do something for the community and get the word out about the new venture.
“We are just overwhelmed by the turnout,” Gail said. “We will definitely be doing this again. We will host an annual event for sure, but we may do it even more often.”
Judging from the first event’s turnout, it looks like the Parts House crew need only make a few phone calls to make it happen.
The Parts House is located at 509 S. Market St. in Grapeland.
For more information call 936-687-4445 or visit them on Facebook.
