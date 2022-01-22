Anderson County Treasurer Tara Lambright Holliday is running for a third term in the upcoming Republican Primary Election.
Holliday was born and raised in Anderson County. She is a 2003 graduate of Palestine High School and received a golf scholarship to the University of North Texas. She graduated from the University of North Texas in May of 2007.
After graduation she moved back home to Palestine and began working at the Courthouse Annex as an Assistant County Auditor. Holliday was an Assistant County Auditor for over seven years for the County, where her duties included Human Resources and Payroll. She worked her way up to First Assistant County Auditor and worked closely with the Treasurer’s Office in that time.
Holliday ran for County Treasurer in 2014 and won the Republican Primary in March. Her term would have begun Jan. 1, 2015, but since the previous Treasurer stepped down in June of 2014, she was appointed by Commissioners Court to finish that term.
“I officially took office Jan. 1, 2015 and have been dedicated in serving you ever since,” Holliday said.
Holliday successfully completes her continuing education hours annually from the County Treasurers’ Association of Texas.
“As an Investment Office, I preserve the county funds while maintaining liquidity and safety,” she said. “Even in a declining interest environment, I was able to earn Anderson County over $790,000 during the past four years.”
Holliday believes that her experience and knowledge of the Treasurer’s Office make her the best candidate for the job.
She is married to Jake Holliday, and they have two boys, Drayton, 9, and Keyton, 5. Both boys attend Christian Heritage Academy in Palestine.
She enjoys spending time with friends and family, traveling and playing golf. She attends First Christian Church in Palestine.
“I have been unbelievably blessed to work at a job that I love here with Anderson County for almost fifteen years,” Holliday said.“I am up for re-election and I would like to ask for your vote in trusting me to remain your Anderson County Treasurer. Thank you so much for your continued support.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.