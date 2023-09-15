Indians rush for seven touchdowns in 56-27 win over Winona

FRANKSTON — The Frankston Indians took care of business Thursday night, winning handily over the visiting Winona Wildcats 56-27. The Indians would use the strength of their deep running back stable in the victory, with the running backs racking up 383 of the teams 471 rushing yards.
The 2023 Frankston Indians are a versatile group, with an ability to mix and match their back field. Sophomores AJ Donnell and Carson Bizzell are interchangeable at the quarterback position, with no significant drop off in production regardless of who is calling the signals. When speaking with JD Byrd of the ETex Radio Group, coach Paul Gould said of his duo, “Both of them have done a pretty good job and they have been able to move our offense. I feel like if we can continue to do that, we're going to continue to keep rotating them in...if one of them kind of would have fallen back, but they haven’t, they’ve both been moving forward and doing a great job.”
Flanking the quarterbacks are experienced running backs Tyler Rogers and Kaymon Davis, who both are efficient and explosive as runners out of the back field. Rogers and Davis have combined for over 820 yards on the ground so far this year. AJ Donnell also adds an extra dimension to the offense, being that he also leads the Indians with 180 receiving yards as a part time wide out.
The Indians would start the game with possession of the ball, and were unable to get the offense going with their opening drive, a common theme for both squads in the first quarter of play. The Indians would get a second chance on the drive, after Winona was unable to handle a Frankston punt, setting up the Indians on the Winona 33 yard line. Winona would experience troubles with their special teams unit throughout the first half, fumbling 3 times on kickoff or punt returns. Davis would capitalize on the first of such opportunities, taking a handoff from Bizzell around the right side of the line for a long touchdown run, giving the Indians the early lead 7-0, the only score of the first quarter for either team.
The scoring for both teams started flowing in the second quarter, with Winona able to find the end zone twice in the quarter, and the Indians one upping them with three. While all of the Indians touchdowns would come on the ground, Wildcat quarterback Josh Rice would find his favorite target Cabron Hampton for both Wildcats scores. Going into the half, Frankston led 28-13.
The second half began much as the first did, with both teams having trouble finding momentum early in the period before alternating scores. The roles would be reversed in this iteration however, as the Wildcats would get on the board first in the half. After turning the ball over on downs, the Wildcats would intercept a pass from Indians quarterback Bizzell, his second of the evening, and proceed to march down the field, culminating in a touchdown run for Wildcats running back Bryson Ross, bringing the Indians lead to single digits at 28-19.
Frankston would come back on their next drive and answer the Wildcat score, as Davis would rip off a 33 yard rush, setting up a short Rogers touchdown run, his second of the night, upping the Indian lead to 35-19.
Winona would again find pay dirt, again coming on a Ross touchdown, cutting the score to 35-25. The Wildcats would line up to go for a two-point conversion and convert to remain within one score of the Indians, 35-27, going into the final quarter of play.
The Frankston Indians defense would shut down the Wildcat offense in the fourth quarter, allowing no points in the period, while the offense would go on to score 21 points, giving them arguably their best quarter of the contest. Coach Gould brought in fresh legs to polish off the final minutes of play, with running backs Braylon Donnell and TK Robinson combining for 71 yards and a touchdown as a tandem in the quarter.
The combination of Bizzell and AJ Donnell finished their night a combined six of 16 for 75 yards, with Bizzell tossing a touchdown and a pair of picks.
Davis led all rushers for the contest, picking up 196 yards on the ground on 12 attempts, finding paydirt once. Rogers would get 17 carries on the night for 116 and two scores. AJ Donnell would find the end zone twice on the ground, gaining 56 yards in the process. Bizzell would also score a rushing touchdown of the evening, Davis Holladay would lead the Indians in receiving, hauling in three passes for 39 yards and the lone score through the air for Frankston for the game.
The Indians defense and special teams combined for a total of five takeaways in the contest. Rice, the Wildcat quarterback, would end his night nine of 21 for 164 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception, caught by Frankston's Coleman Merritt, on the ledger. Rice would also have a solid statistical night for the Wildcats, gaining over 100 yards on the ground against the Indians. Holladay would also have a big impact on defense for the Indians, gathering a team high 15 tackles. Merritt, also the kicker for the Indians, would go eight of eight on extra point attempts for the contest.
Frankston will be on the road for their next contest, traveling to Harleton to take on the Wildcats.
The game is set to be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday Sept 22, at Wildcat Field in Harleton.
