AUSTIN — Industry leaders went before Texas lawmakers Wednesday to testify on how the state can better recruit semiconductor companies as a key incentive is set to end.
Semiconductors are referred to as the “brains of modern technology,” and are essential components of electronic devices such as computers, health care devices, auto parts and others, per the Semiconductor Industry Association. Currently, there is a global shortage of the chips placed in everyday technology that experts say is driving up the price of goods, most notably automobiles.
“Semiconductors are an essential building block in the goods and products that Americans use every day,” White House officials said in a statement. “The Biden-Harris Administration has been working around the clock with Congress, our international allies and partners, and the private sector to expand U.S. chip manufacturing capacity, bring back critical American manufacturing jobs, address the chip shortage, and ensure we are not exposed to these disruptions again.”
Texas, in particular, is quickly becoming a semiconductor hotspot. Latest data show there were approximately 730 semiconductor plants in the United States in 2017 with more than 200 of them located in Texas. In addition, semiconductors provide $13.4 billion in wages and are ranked one of the top exports in the state.
In 2021, Texas announced a $17 billion Samsung semiconductor factory would be built in north Austin and in Sherman, Texas Instruments announced a potential $30 billion investment in new fabrication facilities. These investments also bring high paying jobs, officials said.
But where the U.S. once produced 37% of the global semiconductors, it now only produces 12%, according to SIA data. And the need for semiconductor plants and the chips they produce has only increased.
“The competition for the next wave of semiconductor manufacturing investments as well on their way and countless jurisdictions are positioning themselves for a piece of the pie,” said Joe Pasetti, vice president of Global Public Policy and Advocacy for SEMI.
While the need is clear, the investment is great. Companies are investing billions of dollars into physical structures that take years to build and even longer to see a return on investment.
Therefore, industry leaders said they recommend Texas works to improve and promote incentive systems that will help in the recruiting process of bringing companies to the Lone Star State.
The primary target for requested updates focused on Chapter 313 of the Texas tax code. Chapter 313 incentivizes businesses to invest in physical infrastructure in return for a 10-year limit on the taxable property value for school taxes. It is set to expire at the end of the year.
This incentive and others help companies offset the costs of their investments and is one of the many reasons they choose to build in Texas, said Peter Esser, head of government affairs for NXP Semiconductors.
“There appears to be no clearly communicated path forward on future potential incentive packages, and this lack of anything close to certainty is going to lead to a lot of new entrants and companies that already have existing investments in Texas, proceeding very cautiously or worst case, potentially evaluating other locations for their investment potential,” Esser said.
Esser added that the state’s multilayer bureaucratic processes also makes it difficult for companies to navigate which has the potential to take up valuable time. He pointed to Arizona’s Commerce Authority that works as a one-stop shop for gathering information on incentives and routing proposals through various players as an example of a streamlined way to conduct business.
“Semiconductors are and will continue, inevitably to be the brains and backbone of anything with an on off switch and the industry provides vast economic benefits to the state,” Esser said.
Pasetti, who works for SEMI, agreed with the urgency to renew Chapter 313 or something similar in place prior to its sunset.
SEMI is the world’s largest semiconductor trade association, per its website. Pasetti said in talking with industry leaders, they are looking for communities that not only offer a business-friendly regulatory environment, but ones that have strong educational institutions with skilled and qualified workers for the variety of roles and educational levels needed in the industry. Strong state level incentives will assist companies in developing workforce development programs that will also help address the acute current shortage of qualified workers in the industry, he said.
But even as Texas positions itself to recruit these companies, so are other states.
“Since this is such a capital intensive industry requiring billions of dollars to be spent before deriving any revenue” Pasetti said. “Incentives such as grants to quickly offset these capital costs are generally considered the most effective when successfully employed.”
On the national front, the Biden Administration has made a concerted effort to bring semiconductor industries to the U.S. through the CHIPS for America Act, which will provide $52 billion to catalyze more private-sector investments and continued American technological leadership. The legislation passed the senate in June with a similar bill passing in the house. Now, Congress is working to reach an agreement on joint legislation that can be passed in both chambers.
Currently, the White House is urging Congress to pass legislation to strengthen U.S. research and development and manufacturing for critical supply chains, including semiconductors, officials said.
"I made clear while I was running for president and from day one of this administration: We are going to invest in America," President Joe Biden said on the subject. "We are going to stamp everything we can 'Made in America,' especially these computer chips."
The Texas house committee will use the discussion for potential future recommendations and bills come the next legislative session in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.