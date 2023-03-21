DPS Trooper Curtis Putz said he is looking forward to continuing his recovery at a rehab center where he plans to regain strength and flexibility.
Putz was critically injured Jan. 31, when another car slid into his patrol vehicle while Putz was investigating another auto accident on Interstate Highway 45 in Navarro County during icy conditions.
His recovery has been remarkable considering condition when he was brought to Baylor Scott & White in Dallas that day.
When he arrived at the hospital, he had severe internal bleeding. He underwent emergency surgery to stop the bleeding and was then put in a medically induced coma.
Putz was recently able to talk about the accident which nearly took his life.
"I was balled up underneath the Tahoe, and I couldn't breathe," he recalled.
The 16-year DPS veteran was trapped under his vehicle for 14 minutes.
The tire went across his body, breaking both femurs and my pelvis as well as his arm and several ribs.
Curtis still needs help getting up because he can't put any weight on his right leg. He's also undergoing skin grafts.
That first day standing up was awesome," he said.
The 42-year-old husband and father of three said his progression thus far has been “unbelievable.”
While at the hospital, Curtis was forced to miss the last daddy-daughter dance with his two girls, ages 10 and 11. His fellow troopers stepped in and made sure the girls had a memorable night.
Curtis' wife, Tosha Putz, talked about the touching gesture on social media.
"It was a very emotional, happy moment," she said. "They picked them up, and bought them a corsage. It was really special."
Putz has a long road ahead of him but he’s determined to get strong and get back to his family, which also includes a 6-year-old son. He says he's got a great team of doctors, nurses and physical therapists who he knows will help get him there.
"Baylor Scott & White is awesome. They put me back together," he said. "They didn't think I was going to make it when I came in here. Multiple people told me that, but here I am today."
Navarro County residents have come together to support the
Despite the traumatic event, Curtis said he absolutely wants to get back to being a state trooper.
The residents of Navarro County continue to come together to support the Putz family. There have been several fundraisers and events held throughout the county including hotdog lunches and other fundraisers.
“That’s the thing I love about small towns and close communities like ours we help each other through hard times, said Navarro County Commissioner Eddie Perry. “Tosha and the entire Putz family are extremely grateful for all the support for their family as Curtis continues on the journey toward recovery, he said.
A Go Fund Me account has been created to benefit the family of Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Curtis Putz:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/dps-officer-curtis-putz-and-family.
