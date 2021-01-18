An intoxicated driver is in custody after hitting a police cruiser just before 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.
According to Police Chief Mark Harcrow, officers received a report of an intoxicated man passed out in his vehicle, on the road in the 2000 block of Old Crockett Road.
When officers arrived, he tried to drive off, veering into oncoming traffic, and ended up striking a police car.
Officers were able to stop him by parking their patrol cars in front of and behind his vehicle, however, he would not get out of the car.
Officers had to break the window to get the suspect out.
Suspect was taken into custody without further incident.
No officers were injured.
This incident is still under investigation. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.