Is Texas winter ready?

AUSTIN — Texas leaders promise the state’s electric grid is ready to handle the upcoming winter, but some experts worry about holes in coverage.
This winter will mark two years since deadly and costly Winter Storm Uri hit Texas. In February 2021, Uri dropped record amounts of snow on the Lone Star State. With freezing temperatures and severe weather impacting every one of the state’s 254 counties, the grid teetered on the verge of collapse, forcing rolling blackouts and leaving millions of Texans without power and water for days.
While that experience has left Texans fearful a similar event could catch the state off guard again, Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairman Peter Lake promised earlier this week that will not be the case.
“We're better prepared than ever,” Lake said. “(I) absolutely expect the lights to stay on.”
LA NINA
Much of the east and southern parts of the United States, including Texas, continue to experience a La Nina weather phenomenon. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said this means Texans can expect a warm and dry winter. However, there is an enhanced chance of occasional cold air outbreaks.
Nielsen-Gammon said those cold outbreaks will not necessarily be as bad as was experienced in 2021, but “it can't rule it out.”
“Something as intense as (Uri) appears to have the odds of happening about once every few decades,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
While often referred to as a La Nina year, La Nina does not occur in regular intervals and can last longer than a year, Nielsen-Gammon said.
The United States began experiencing the most recent La Nina weather pattern in September 2020, but is expected to come out of it by the upcoming spring.
While La Nina is often associated with bringing less damaging and extensive weather, Texas was in a La Nina weather pattern during the 2011 and 2021 freezes, Nielsen-Gammon notes, adding that another Uri-like storm this winter is “unlikely but not impossible.”
Therefore, Texans should expect “a couple episodes that are really cold, but lots of lots of mild stuff in between,” Nielsen-Gammon said.
GRID RELIABILITY
During a press conference this week on grid reliability, Lake and Electric Reliability Council of Texas CEO Pablo Vegas pointed to a series of changes the two state agencies made in the wake of Uri to shore up the grid.
Those include weatherization requirements with accountability inspections, improved emergency communication plans and a comprehensive mapping of natural gas resources.
Lake said these changes have already proven to be effective, keeping the state out of grid shortfalls eight times this last summer with unprecedented heat waves.
While Lake said he was confident the grid was ready for the coming winter, a recently released Seasonal Assessment of Resource Adequacy, or SARA, conducted by ERCOT also found that under at least one extreme scenario, which assumes a high peak load with unplanned power plant outages and additional outages due to a weather event similar to Winter Storm Uri, the grid would not have enough generation to avoid rolling blackouts.
This means there is still a chance that under the right — or wrong — combination of supply, weather and demand, the grid could see a shortfall.
Ed Hirs, an energy economic professor at the University of Houston, said the changes have made the grid more reliable heading into winter and likely for the near future, but the lack of quick and effective upgrades to the overall energy market means Texans will be asking themselves this same question every year for years to come and soon it will not result in a positive answer.
“(Texas is) in a much better condition than it was in 2001, but it still takes more than 20 months to repair something that has suffered from underinvestment for more than 10 years,” Hirs said.
In addition, Texas is booming, adding a population the size of Corpus Christi every year, placing greater demand on the grid.
The PUCT and ERCOT are currently working on a market redesign to encourage investments, but leaders are leaning toward one that has never been tried before. Hirs said he believes the PUCT preferred redesign option will likely place Texas in greater turmoil in the long run.
That redesign option, known as a Performance Credit Mechanism market, can make the grid more reliable because it encourages companies to have power availability during peak hours. But to ensure that power is constantly available for a mere possibility that it is needed means companies will have to take on administrative costs, Hirs said.
Because of this, he said he does not believe the PCM market will offer the necessary incentives to drive investments, leading to likely closures and eventually pushing Texas into a conundrum similar to what other states are facing where the state is paying the natural gas companies and others billions of dollars to stay operating.
“One week of massive profits, it's not going to convince anybody on Wall Street to commit five to 10 years worth of capital to build new facilities,” Hirs said.
WEATHER PREPARED
While state leaders and experts believe an extreme weather event is unlikely and that the state’s grid will hold up, they still recommend Texan sbe prepared.
The Texas Department of State Health Services recommends each household have enough water, nonperishable snacks and a battery-operated power supply to last at least a couple of days. This includes one gallon of water per day for each person and pet.
Nielsen-Gammon said while a large-scale blackout caused by freezing temperatures is less common, it is common for tree limbs to freeze and break power lines causing localized blackouts that can take longer to repair if roads are frozen or difficult to travel on.
“Throughout the year, (Texas has) a lot of potential weather hazards from floods, hurricanes, ice and snow to extreme cold,” Nielsen-Gammon said. “It's useful to be able to be self-sufficient for two or three days at least.”
