Island Tans Gift Boutique is celebrating 25 years since its establishment in Athens and Palestine 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thurs. Dec. 1 with a Holiday Open House.
Island Tans asks that you bring in two non-perishable food items or hygiene products to the open house that will be donated to multiple local food pantries. This donation will give you entry into the open house giveaway and opportunities for door prizes.
Island Tans will be going live on Facebook Dec. 1 to draw for the winners of items which include gift cards, a Consuela handbag, Capri Blue candle, Swig tumblers, Inis Cologne, August Bleu, Bridgewater, Lazy One, BruMate, Warmies, Patchology face care, Java socks, Voluspa, Lindon & London and more.
There will be lots of sales and if you purchase an item, you will be able to spin a wheel for additional prizes.
Prior to it evolving into a tanning salon and gift boutique both Island Tans locations were JJ’s Video Superstore.
Athens Island Tans Manager Renee Youngman was with JJ’s and has always been with Island Tans, but will be retiring Dec. 2 after 30 years.
“Owners Gerald and Tabby Blevins have been so good to me and I’ve loved working here,” Youngman said. “I love all my customers, they’re all like family.”
After Youngman retires, Madi Pryor will be stepping in as the Athens store lead.
“We want to have everyone come so we can show our appreciation for 25 years,” said Youngman.
The community is invited to stop in at their open house at 504 S. Palestine in Athens and/or 1901 Crockett Road in Palestine.
