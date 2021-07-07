Four Palestine city councilmembers and the mayor were gridlocked Wednesday in their attempt to appoint a representative for the District 5 seat on the council.
The vacant seat was previously held by newly elected mayor, Dana Goolsby.
Due to technical difficulties the council did not begin its special meeting for appointment until 3:10 p.m. The meeting was moved to the council’s interior chamber for Mayor Goolsby to attend via Zoom.
Councilmembers present included Larissa Loveless, Dustin Frazier, Justin Florence and Ava Harmon. Vickie Chivers was not in attendance.
The council then proceeded to interview four candidates: Chrissy Clark, Jason Chapman, Virginia McNeil and Valencia Carey.
To apply, each individual had to be a resident citizen of the city of Palestine, at least 21 years of age, and have been a resident of the city of Palestine and in the applicable district for a period of 12 months.
Chapman, McNeil and Carey all grew up in Palestine. Clark retired to the community and owns a Victorian home in the Historic Home District.
The council asked the same seven questions to each of the candidates. The questions focused on themes about the community, growth, city government and what made them a good candidate.
Each of the candidates gave passionate answers about a love of the city, its good qualities, ideas for growth and why they wished to serve.
Upon the conclusion of the interview period, councilmembers present were asked for a motion to fill the vacancy.
A repetition of nominations from councilmembers on each of the candidates were made. Some motions died for lack of second nomination. Some motions made it to a vote, but failed due to the “nays.” To fill the vacancy, the charter required four votes for any one candidate following the motion and second.
“This is a good exercise in how self government works,” said Gary Landers, the city attorney. “It doesn’t always work well, but it’s better than a gunfight.”
After an initial deadlock, Landers explained the city charter states in Section 4.8.-Vacancies: “When a vacancy occurs in the city council or mayor, the remaining members of the council shall, within 10 days, appoint a qualified person from the vacated district to fill the unexpired term,” and the council would be out of compliance if they did not make an appoint on Wednesday, due to the 10-day time period stated in the city charter.
The councilmembers present went through another round of motions and votes and were still unable to reach a consensus.
At that point the city attorney informed the council it seemed they had come to a stalemate and it seemed they were not going to be able to come to a compromised decision. The attorney suggested the council “sleep on it” and take a recess until 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 7, when Chivers could be present to help make the decision, and they would most likely create a different outcome.
