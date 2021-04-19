Kenzie Brown, a member of the Ioni Creek 4H, is one of 350 youth participating in the Anderson County Youth Livestock Show this year. However, this is not her first turn in the show ring, as Kenzie has been competing across the nation for the past seven years, showing in Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky and Texas. This year she plans to add Arizona and Colorado to her list of show states to visit. This is her first year to show in the ACYLS.
“It’s not often that my family, like my grandmother, can come and watch me show,” Kenzie said. “I’m looking forward to having her here to cheer me on.”
According to Kenzie’s mom, Terra Wade, animal show projects serve as good family bonding experiences and are a great way for children and teens to learn responsibility. Showing lambs is a family affair. Terra showed lambs as show projects when she was a teen and passed that love on to Kenzie. Now, not only does Kenzie show her own projects, but she also helps teach and mentor other students who want to show lambs, including her twin sisters.
“I love everything about showing lambs,” Kenzie said. “They all have different personalities and can be difficult to train, but I like the challenge.”
Kenzie said she hopes everyone will come out and show their support to all the participants in this year’s youth livestock show.
Kenzie will compete on Wednesday, April 21.
This event will take place April 19 - 22. This event brought to you by our organization services the youth of Anderson County in the promotion of educating in the production field of agriculture. Scholarships and awards will be presented during the sale portion of this event.
The Anderson County Youth Livestock Show is locatedat 750 US-287in Palestine. This facility is visible from US-287 heading towards Corsicana on the right side of the highway.
Here is a link to the ACYLS schedule:
https://andersoncyla.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/2021YouthLivestockShowSchedule.pdf
