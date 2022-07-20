The Anderson County Jail re-instituted COVID-19 quarantine restriction procedures this week.
Sheriff Rudy Flores reported that they currently have four inmates who have tested positive. A positive test result of one person in a cell, results in all inmates in that cell being quarantined.
Flores said as a result, there are currently 44 inmates in quarantine.
“I have re-instituted our quarantine procedures,” Flores said.
Inmate visitation, religious services and recreation have been suspended and inmate movement has been restricted, however, individual legal and pastoral visits are still permitted.
“As we struggle with staff shortages in various divisions, I ask for your patience and understanding as we continue to deal with the additional issues posed by the COVID-19 virus,” Flores said. “I encourage anyone who must interact with jail personnel and inmates to take precautions as they deem necessary to ensure their personal health and welfare.”
The jail was last under COVID restriction Jan. 6 through March 1.
