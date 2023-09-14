The Dogwood Jamboree is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, after being previously scheduled for Sept. 23. The show is titled “Southern Country” and features performances by several local country music artists, including the Gent Mountain Grassburs, Daniel Barlow and recording artists Mark Bryant and Kim Salmon.
The Branson-style program features a cadre of regular and guest performers from around East Texas. Jamboree regulars include Cheryl McLen, Rodney Ray, Sonya Stevenson, W.J. Copeland, Liz and Danny Gallant and Joe Hancock.
During the show, musical acts alternate with comedy interludes performed by Lawrence Roy of Kennard and Terry Taylor of Crockett. They play the slapstick characters Jus C. Leroy and Kid Roy. Taylor will impersonate Elvis Presley during a performance of “Blue Suede Shoes” Saturday.
“The quality of the Jamboree and the performers are equal, in many respects, to other country music productions,” said Jamboree Producer Dan Manuel.
This month's show features a performance by the Gent Mountain Grassburs, an instrumental bluegrass trio of brothers Tucker, Gabriel and Bradley Whisenhant of Palestine.
The Youth Talent Search Contest is another highlight of the show. Two local youth, Rhylie Bryant of Tyler and Ella Presley of Palestine are vying to advance to the competition finals to be held during the December Jamboree. Bryant is singing “That’s Alright Mama,” made famous by Elvis Presley in 1954, and Presley is singing "My Jesus" by Anne Wilson.
Manuel said the Youth Talent Search Contest allows young people to gain experience performing in front of audiences. He invites youth contestants to audition for future performances at no charge.
“There are many talented young people in the East Texas area and many of them never get a chance to perform at venues like the Jamboree, so we have taken the liberty to allow them to do so,” Manuel said. “We encourage all young people who would like to be on the show to schedule an audition.”
The program is held at the Palestine High School Auditorium at 1600 South Loop 256. It features classic country music and comedy that is clean and family-friendly. Adult tickets cost $18; tickets for children 6 to 12 years old cost $8; and children 5 years and younger are admitted at no charge.
For information about the auditioning or purchasing tickets for the Jamboree contact Manuel at 903-724-2556 or 903-729-7080.
