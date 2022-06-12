The Dogwood Jamboree returns with “Duets in Country Music” at 7 p.m., Saturday, June 18, at Palestine High School auditorium. The music performances feature songs by leading country music stars.
Jamboree performers will sing several duets, including “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before” by Julio Iglesias and Willie Nelson; “Golden Rings,” by George Jones and Tammy Wynette; “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty; and “Let It Be Me” by the Everly Brothers.
Dogwood Jamboree producer Dan Manuel said duets are part of the tradition of classic country western music.
“You always think of duets as a man and a woman, but actually a lot of the duets in country music were by two men or two women,” Manuel said. “We’re dedicating a big part of the show to duets in country music. We’ve never done that before.”
Other performances by the Jamboree’s cast include solos by artists Randy Travis, Patsy Cline and Garth Brooks.
Performers include Manuel, Mark Bryant, Sissy Perry, Gina Ivy Mitchell, Joe Hancock, Cheryl McLen, Mike Kellogg, Caleb Lindsay and comics Jus C. Leroy and Kid Leroy.
“Some of the best classic country songs and hits will live in our memory and the performers that night will try to recreate some of the sounds and music that country music fans have listened to through the years,” Manuel said.
Rhylee Culwell and Keaton Bradbury, both of Smith County, also perform country western solos as they compete in the Youth Talent Search Contest. The contest is open to youth 18 and younger who audition before four of the main shows. The winner of each show competes in the final performance.
James Bivins, author of "Walking Thru The Valley Of Grief,” is available before the show to sell and sign books.
Door prizes donated by community businesses are available during the show’s intermission.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $18 per adult and $8 for children ages 6 to 10. No discount tickets are available for this performance. Children younger than 5 get in free.
Call 903-729-7080 or 903-724-2556 for tickets or more information.
