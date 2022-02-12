James Buford is running for Congressional District 6 in the Republican Primary March 1.
“I would like to start by saying I am a goal driven, self-starter, self-motivated, hard-working, determined Texan,” Buford said. “I have tuned out all negative noise that continues to tell me I cannot run for office because I have no political experience. I beg to differ; I think it is a great thing not to have a political background because I am a concerned citizen and ready to work for the citizens and fight for the freedoms our forefathers left to us.”
Buford has been the owner of a multimillion-dollar business building and remodeling homes. He has served as Regional Maintenance Supervisor for the multi-family industry for 20 years.
“I’m highly focused and results-oriented in supporting complex, deadline-driven operations and able to identify goals and priorities to resolve issues in initial stages,” he said. “I have a proven track record as a leader and highly trained in problem solving.”
Buford moved to Grand Prairie, Texas in 1997 to provide a better life for his family. His wife was born and raised in Texas.
James and his wife Samantha have been married for 22 years. They have five children and 11 grandchildren with another grandchild on the way.
He also serves the community as a proud member of the Apartment Association Tarrant County and Apartment Association of Greater Dallas.
“I am running for Congressional District 6 because I am not willing to sit by and see our rights taken away any longer,” Buford said. “The government has crossed the line with their vaccine mandates, critical race theory, open borders, and their attack on our civil liberties, such as the right to assemble, and our rights to bear and keep arms.
“We need representation that will stand and defend Texas against the mandates, not vote in favor of continuing it. In the short period of time Jake Ellzey has been in office, his votes have been disappointing.
“The choice cannot be clearer, any Republican that will not stand and defend our freedoms needs to be voted out of office. Together we can keep Texas ‘TRUE RED.’ Vote James Buford for Congress District 6. Thank you in advance for your support and vote.”
