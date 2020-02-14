Service for James “Stick” Jackson, Sr. are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at The Antioch Church in Palestine. The Rev. Roy G. Duncan is officiating.
Friends of the Jackson family are requesting help in providing food for the family’s funeral repass Saturday, prior to his service. Anyone who would like to donate food for the repass, can take the food to the church as early as 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
“Any and everything is appreciated,” Christy Ann Ejianya-Taylor said. “This is a time when his family should not have to worry about food. We are a community and we all loved Stick. Let’s all show our appreciation and help out.”
A well-known local homeless man, known to many as “Stick,” Jackson was found dead near city hall on Feb. 6 in the Debard and Queen Street area.
Jackson was 66 and lived in Palestine.
Jackson was a distinctive figure downtown, often carrying a large walking stick. He made hundreds of such sticks for people over the last 30 years.
Jackson was a fixture in the community, and many felt a kinship to him.
Burial will follow at Providence Cemetery, under the direction of McCoy Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.