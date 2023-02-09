Shereece Jogie recently replaced Dyna Tutt, Place 1, who stepped down after two decades of service on the Palestine Independent School District’s board of trustees. Jogie was selected from a pool of five qualified candidates and sworn in at the board’s Jan. 23 meeting.
Jogie is married and a parent of two children, including one who attends Palestine schools. She has served as director of Evangelistic Temple Learning Center since 2021.
Tutt wanted to secure a replacement who could represent minority families in the district.
According to PISD’s state report card, 25% of the district’s 3,360 students are African American. Before the January board meeting, however, the two women had never met.
Jogie said that a few parents of children in her program approached her, told her about Tutt’s departure, and asked if she would like to serve on the school board.
As the daycare’s director, Jogie is well-known in the community.
Evangelistic Temple Learning Center has an enrollment of more than 100 preschool aged children and cares for roughly 50 school-age children in after school care.
PISD board President Davi Killion Ingram founded the Evangelistic Temple Learning Center in 2015 and currently serves as its president.
Devoted to early childhood education, Jogie also works with children at New Fellowship Christian Church and takes college classes through Texas Rising Star, the state’s certification agency for childcare providers.
Jogie pursued the opportunity and completed an application. As a member of the board, Jogie hopes to help ensure that PISD continues to provide a solid foundation for the students.
“Not just my child, but just for the community in general,” she said.
Tutt recently served as secretary of the board, one of the more challenging tasks, but Jogie said another board member may take on the role. Her first experience on the board was being sworn in and she has yet to observe an entire board meeting.
“All of this is just kind of new and I’m just trying to get the feel of it,” Jogie said. “I’m just really eager to learn new things, and I’m grateful for the opportunity.”
Her first board meeting falls on Feb. Jogie completes the Place 1 term through April 2023 and is eligible to run for re-election on May 6.
The PISD school board also includes: Dr. Michael Garcia, Place 2; Jeffrey Schwab, Vice President, Place 3; Kurt Herrington, Place 4; Ingram, Place 5; Stanley Sokolowski, Place 6; and Michael Bennett, Place 7.
For information about the PISD Board of Trustees visit www.palestineschools.org.
