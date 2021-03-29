Palestine Regional Medical Center will offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines Thursday, April 1 at 4000 TX Loop 256.
The vaccine will be distributed through a vaccine drive-through.
To self register, log onto prmcvaccine.timetap.com.
To enter the drive-through, use the entrance labeled 4000, at the bottom of the hill.
Receiving the COVID vaccine is free; however, there are costs associated with providing this service to the community. Please bring your health insurance card.
An administration fee may be billed to your insurance company or government fund for the uninsured but will not result in any cost to the vaccine recipient. You are authorizing the billing of the administration fee to your insurance provider if applicable.
Once your appointment is set, you will receive an email confirmation, as well as a reminder email 24 hours before your appointment.
Remember to set aside adequate time, as it is highly recommended to be observed for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.
