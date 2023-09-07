Fox and Hare Salon is celebrating their opening in a grand way. The new Old Town business is hosting a Poker/Cannonball Run Saturday, Sept. 9 to benefit Paint Palestine Pink.
Fox and Hare Salon, owned by James and Windy Artz opened in June.
“My husband and I fell in love with East Texas seven years ago and decided that when he retired from the military we wanted to move just outside of Palestine,” Windy said. “We made the move, in January, from the Houston area and both fell in love with Old Town Palestine, and when 304 East Crawford was available the stars aligned so I could have a salon that offers a homey feel.”
Fox and Hare is a select service salon for men and women. Children are welcome too. They offer full grooming services for men, like beard trims and shaves, as well as head shaves. They also offer a full variety of color services and waxing. Standing appointments, monthly and yearly memberships are also available. They offer coffee, water, beer or soda and occasionally wine with each appointment. You can book your appointment through the Vagaro App or call in. Walk-ins welcome.
“Our signature service is our lounge service,” Windy said. “This is a wonderful 15 minutes added to the shampoo portion of the service. You start with a hand paraffin wax dip. A wonderful shampoo and conditioning, a wonderful scalp and partial facial massage, hot towel with eucalyptus oil for a relaxing aromatherapy experience. Meanwhile getting an arm and hand message. This service will leave you relaxed and feeling refreshed.”
The couple wanted to do their grand opening in August but it was just too hot.
“We decided to do it on the ninth of September,” Windy said. “We have been blessed with meeting the kindest people. The kindness of Palestine shows itself everywhere we have looked. So we thought about what better way to be a part of a wonderful town than to give back to the town we now call home. We are having a poker run and a cannon ball run for our grand opening. Proceeds will go to Paint Palestine Pink. We felt like we wanted to give back to the town that was so welcoming to us. This is a wonderful nonprofit that has helped so many people in Palestine. We hope to do this run activity fundraiser every year going forward.”
This event is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cannonball Run will kick off at 10 a.m.
The pre-registration fee is $45 for riders and $20 for passengers. Day of participation fee is $50 for riders and $25 for passengers. Each paid entry gets a t-shirt and a meal.
There will be raffles, games, live music and food.
Sponsors for this event include Hambone’s, Home Town Grill, H&W Powersports, Budweiser, Palestine Copy and Print, Sparkling Rooster and G&G Giglio-Distribution.
Fox and Hare Salon is located at 304 East Crawford St. in Palestine.
For more information call 903-723-5102 or log onto https://foxandharesalontx.com/.
