AUSTIN – Summer’s going by fast but there’s still time to jump in the car for an unforgettable road trip, near home or across the state.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine’s Great Outdoor Scavenger Hunt (GOSH) returns for a third year of carefree fun across Texas. Travel to various locations on the magazine’s list, take a selfie and post it with the hashtag #GOSH2022. Discover history, wildlife, parks, waterways and quirky attractions — plus some classic eateries to visit and an iconic Texas soundtrack on Spotify and Apple Music as a “bonus” to enjoy along the way.
The GOSH 2022 challenge ends at midnight on Labor Day, Sept. 5.
Select from seven regions: Dallas, Central Texas, Houston, East Texas, Panhandle, South Texas and West Texas. Register on the Texas Parks and Wildlife magazine website or the contest page, then find the spot, take a smiling selfie and tag it on Twitter or Instagram with #GOSH2022. Participants can also post and tag it on the magazine's Facebook page. Complete one or all GOSH activities.
"We are so ready to hit the road for some fun," says Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine editor Russell Roe. "GOSH inspires those day trips that make lifelong memories. Pack the ice chest and your swimsuits and hit the road for a summer of fun. Share selfies everywhere you go, and you'll have bragging rights for being great Texas adventurers."
East Texas road trippers can celebrate the “birthplace of boogie woogie” by taking a selfie at the Ginocchio Hotel’s commemorative marker in Marshall, then head over to Tyler State Park for a cool-off. Fill up on your favorite smoked meat at Stanley’s, then walk it off on shady trails at Mission Tejas State Park, Lake o’ the Pines or Atlanta State Park. All the details can be found at GOSH 2022 East Texas Region.
See how to enter, rules, where to upload your selfies and more information on challenge locations regionally or statewide at TPWD GOSH 2022.
Complete all the activities in a region and you’ll get a handsome, downloadable certificate commemorating your achievement, along with a shout-out in a future issue of Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine, in which we'll salute our GOSH participants. Statewide completers win a chance at other prizes.
Regional graphics highlighting GOSH challenge locations across Texas can be found on the TPWD Flickr Page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.