Jordan takes oath as Palestine's first black mayor

A packed house witnessed history at Palestine City Hall Thursday as Mitchell Jordan took the oath of office as Palestine's first black mayor.
A special called meeting was held June 29 for the City Council to adopted a resolution canvassing the returns for the June 24 runoff election. Jordan’s oath of office immediately followed.
"I haven't stopped smiling since Saturday evening," Jordan said. "I've always loved history, and this feels historical. It's been a true blessing."
The moment has been a long time coming for the former District 2 councilman. Having narrowly lost in runoff elections against the two previous mayors, Jordan's perseverance finally paid off as he took 54.2% of the votes to District 5 representative Krissy Clark's 45.2% in a campaign that Jordan said turned contentious toward the end.
"What I didn't like the most was how ugly it turned," Jordan said. "I've run a total of six campaigns, but this campaign showed the ugliness of politics. But no matter my personal feelings, I have a responsibility to the citizens of Palestine. We have a job to do and it can't be personal."
Jordan said the historical value of the election far outweighs the struggles of the campaign trail, and Palestine continues moving forward in a positive diverse direction.
"It's not just me,” Jordan said. “Palestine has shown the willingness to make diverse choices. Ava Harmon was the first white woman elected to represent primarily black District 2. Kenneth Davidson is the first black man elected to represent primarily white District 4. Teresa Herrera is the first Latino City Manager here. Palestine is moving in a positive direction."
A total of 1,539 people voted in this election with 1,054 of those casting ballots during early voting. While that number represents only 7% percent of the 10,121 registered voters in the city, it is higher than the turnout in the last two Mayoral Runoff Elections which saw 1,246 and 1,253 voters respectively as Jordan narrowly lost to Justin Florence and Dana Goolsby.
This time the voters favored Jordan, something he doesn't take lightly.
"People kept asking me why I kept running after those losses," Jordan said. "I owe it to my mother who never quit. I owe it to every significant name in civil rights and voting rights who sacrificed so much to give me the ability to run. They never quit. Why should I quit over just a few votes?"
Jordan said he plans to explore avenues to bring in new industries, to provide more jobs to the citizens of our city, to work to build up the city's infrastructure and improve the quality of life for all who love this city and want to see it succeed. He said he also plans to work with law enforcement and other first responders, as well.
While his election will certainly impact the black community, Jordan sees a future for Palestine where race isn't a factor, but rather a simple detail.
"After today, when my daughter grows up, she will live in a town where a black mayor is old news," Jordan said. "In 20 years it should just be about a candidate winning, not a black candidate winning."
As far as the contentious race is concerned, Jordan is hopeful for a positive outcome.
"I hope Krissy and I can become each other's biggest ally," Jordan said. "I hope we can work together and continue doing great things for the people of Palestine."
