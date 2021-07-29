No decision has been made in the motion to quash the hearing of Kimberlyn Snider.
The hearing on the motion to throw out the indictment in the case against Neches Elementary Principal Kimberlyn Snider was held Friday, July 30.
District Court Judge Deborah Oaks Evens heard from both the State and Snider’s attorney, Steven Green of Athens on Friday. Making no ruling, Evens decided to review the case law presented to her in brief by both sides and another hearing has been set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27.
Green said his ultimate purpose with his motion to quash the indictment is to find out more information.
“Even though it’s procedurally required to file a motion to quash, it’s not really what we want,” Green said. “What we want is clarification of exactly what the charges are.”
District Attorney Allyson Mitchell said the indictment follows exactly what the penal code statute states word for word.
Snider was indicted by a grand jury on charges of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, a third degree felony and five counts of official oppression in January.
Her attorney filed the motion to throw out the indictment based on incorrect language, a common pre-trial procedure, during a hearing May 28. The hearing for the motion was originally set for 9 a.m. Friday, June 25 at the Anderson County Courthouse. Outside the courtroom, Snider’s attorney, Steve Green, filed a brief, at 7:45 a.m. Friday, to support their position on tossing out the indictment.
Following her grand jury indictment, Snider turned herself into the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Feb. 2.
Despite the indictment and subsequent arrest, the Neches Board of Trustees voted Feb. 22 to extend Snider’s contract, after her husband, Superintendent Randy Snider decided to retain his wife as elementary principal.
While Snider is currently employed at Neches Elementary School, a job posting for an Elementary/Jr. High principal at Neches was posted on the Region 7 website on July 9.
Members of the social media group, Change for Neches, and many parents in the school district hope the Neches school board will put Snider on administrative and she will not be at the school when students return this fall.
Snider is currently under review by the Texas Education Agency.
The TEA reported there were 33 complaints against her since Jan. 1 and that she’s under review by the agency’s Educator Investigation Division.
The TEA’s review of Snider remains ongoing.
In a statement, TEA said, “Because this is an ongoing matter, TEA cannot expand beyond confirming the investigatory flag currently on the educator’s online certificate.”
The Neches Independent School District accepted the retirement letter of Randy Snider as superintendent May 17. Snider’s retirement was effective June 30.
